Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s results

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.63 N/A 7.14 3.06 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s beta is 2.59 which is 159.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 10.03% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 5.47% stronger performance while Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.