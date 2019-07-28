Reviewing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.60 N/A 8.15 3.02 ConocoPhillips 64 1.76 N/A 6.18 10.05

In table 1 we can see Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ConocoPhillips has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is presently more affordable than ConocoPhillips, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ConocoPhillips’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 58.59%. ConocoPhillips on the other hand boasts of a $80 consensus price target and a 36.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. looks more robust than ConocoPhillips as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76%. 1.2% are Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 19.06% stronger performance while ConocoPhillips has -0.5% weaker performance.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 8 of the 11 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.