Reviewing BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)’s and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s results

This is a contrast between BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial Corporation 80 3.39 N/A 6.62 12.64 Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.68 N/A 1.53 15.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BOK Financial Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation. Investar Holding Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BOK Financial Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. BOK Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Investar Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BOK Financial Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2% Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta means BOK Financial Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Investar Holding Corporation’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

BOK Financial Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BOK Financial Corporation is $89.67, with potential upside of 10.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BOK Financial Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.9% and 54.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Investar Holding Corporation has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11% Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78%

For the past year BOK Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats Investar Holding Corporation.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.