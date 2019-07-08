Reviewing BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)’s and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s results

We are contrasting BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial Corporation 82 3.32 N/A 6.55 12.28 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.20 N/A 3.66 11.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BOK Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc. Heartland Financial USA Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BOK Financial Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BOK Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BOK Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

BOK Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BOK Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BOK Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.81% and an $89 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of BOK Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Heartland Financial USA Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BOK Financial Corporation -6.01% -5.43% -9.4% -9.37% -22.29% 9.71% Heartland Financial USA Inc. -3.99% -5.26% -10.8% -21.4% -20.3% -2.09%

For the past year BOK Financial Corporation has 9.71% stronger performance while Heartland Financial USA Inc. has -2.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats Heartland Financial USA Inc.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.