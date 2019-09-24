Reviewing BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)’s and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s results

Both BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial Corporation 80 3.38 N/A 6.62 12.64 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 30 11.82 N/A 1.16 28.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BOK Financial Corporation and First Financial Bankshares Inc. First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BOK Financial Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BOK Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BOK Financial Corporation and First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that BOK Financial Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Financial Bankshares Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BOK Financial Corporation and First Financial Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BOK Financial Corporation is $89.67, with potential upside of 11.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.9% of BOK Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BOK Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54%

For the past year BOK Financial Corporation was more bullish than First Financial Bankshares Inc.

Summary

BOK Financial Corporation beats First Financial Bankshares Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.