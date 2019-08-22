Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

We are comparing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.12 N/A 0.43 21.57 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.28 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, which is potential 5.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 24.08% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.