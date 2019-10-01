Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 22 -0.88 14.52M 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 66,850,828.73% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 70.98% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 39.5% respectively. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.