Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)’s results

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.47 N/A 0.43 21.57 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.35 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.