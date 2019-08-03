Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.70
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.08
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 17.04% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
