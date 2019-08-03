Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.70 N/A 0.43 21.57 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.08 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 17.04% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.