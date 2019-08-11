Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.01 N/A 0.43 21.57 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.68 N/A 1.15 15.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 30.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.