Reviewing BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.29 N/A 1.23 14.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 41.94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.