Reviewing BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH)’s and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s results

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 22 0.48 N/A 1.84 11.53 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 1 0.67 N/A 0.20 5.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 0.61% at a $26.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares and 0.2% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has 25.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8%

For the past year BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has 36.63% stronger performance while ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has -10.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.