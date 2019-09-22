Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.68 N/A -6.08 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueprint Medicines Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$110.4 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.