Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 471.62 N/A -6.08 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus price target is $110.4, while its potential upside is 44.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.