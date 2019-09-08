Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 472.06 N/A -6.08 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential is 41.61% at a $110.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.