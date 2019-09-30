Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.41 48.47M -6.08 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueprint Medicines Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,580,485.33% -59.3% -45.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 135,294,117.65% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. PLx Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 5.1 beta which makes it 410.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 50.37% upside potential and an average target price of $110.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.