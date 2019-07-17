Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 104.49 N/A -5.39 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 148.63 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $118.5, with potential upside of 25.08%. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 146.71%. Based on the results shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 81.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.