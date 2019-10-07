Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 62,850,103.73% -59.3% -45.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 234,518,013.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 45.01% and an $108 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.