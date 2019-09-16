Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 486.59 N/A -6.08 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average target price is $110.4, while its potential upside is 39.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 14.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Competitively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.