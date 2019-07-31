Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 110.13 N/A -5.39 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Codexis Inc. has beta of -0.3 which is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has an average target price of $116.75, and a 16.91% upside potential. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average target price and a 28.73% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Codexis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.