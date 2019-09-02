Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 482.28 N/A -6.08 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 43.99% for Blueprint Medicines Corporation with average price target of $110.4. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 167.86% and its average price target is $3. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.