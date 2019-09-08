Reviewing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 472.06 N/A -6.08 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.52 beta means Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility is 52.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential is 41.61% at a $110.4 average target price. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 75.10%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.