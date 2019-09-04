Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)’s and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.11 N/A -1.66 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 30 4.43 N/A 1.53 17.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -16.8% -18.9% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Western Midstream Partners LP’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Western Midstream Partners LP which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.00% and an $1 consensus target price. On the other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 38.04% and its consensus target price is $31.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Western Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 42.2%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 17.39% stronger performance while Western Midstream Partners LP has -2.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Western Midstream Partners LP beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.