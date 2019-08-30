Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Competitively the consensus price target of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is $7.36, which is potential 119.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 98%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.