Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

Since Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.52
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|19
|1.66
|N/A
|2.88
|7.59
Demonstrates Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 71.25%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 5.32% and 33.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.14%
|1.53%
|11.95%
|15.87%
|11.61%
|36.52%
Summary
Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 9 of the 9 factors.
