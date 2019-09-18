Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

Since Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.66 N/A 2.88 7.59

Demonstrates Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 71.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 5.32% and 33.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 9 of the 9 factors.