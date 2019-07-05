Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s results

Both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.50 N/A -1.62 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.68 N/A 1.91 4.64

In table 1 we can see Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.32% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.