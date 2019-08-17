Reviewing Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 ConocoPhillips 63 1.54 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and ConocoPhillips.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and ConocoPhillips.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and ConocoPhillips’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips’s potential upside is 54.46% and its average target price is $79.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and ConocoPhillips has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 74.5%. Competitively, ConocoPhillips has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ConocoPhillips beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.