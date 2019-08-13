Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 115.99 N/A -11.36 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2856.59 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for bluebird bio Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of bluebird bio Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.40% and an $165.4 average target price. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 69.97% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.