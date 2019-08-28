Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 95.55 N/A -11.36 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 780 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given bluebird bio Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.13% for bluebird bio Inc. with consensus price target of $149.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.