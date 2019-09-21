Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.24 beta indicates that bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 40.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $149.67. Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 35.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that bluebird bio Inc. looks more robust than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.