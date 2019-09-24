Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 130 103.28 N/A -11.36 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.87 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides bluebird bio Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential is 54.76% at a $163.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.25, while its potential upside is 348.11%. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.