Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

We are contrasting bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 97.75 N/A -11.36 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides bluebird bio Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

bluebird bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.53% and an $149.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.