Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 119.31 N/A -11.36 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $165.4, and a 35.52% upside potential. On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 13.08% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Genmab A/S.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.