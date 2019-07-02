Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 132 138.42 N/A -11.36 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

bluebird bio Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $163.83, and a 27.69% upside potential. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 183.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.