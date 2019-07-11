Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.71 N/A -11.36 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 197.79 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us bluebird bio Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.49 beta means bluebird bio Inc.’s volatility is 149.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $163.83, and a 23.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.4, while its potential downside is -5.37%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.