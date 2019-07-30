Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 143.70 N/A -11.36 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.84 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides bluebird bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $164.4, while its potential upside is 23.43%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a -19.70% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.