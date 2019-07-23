Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 151.41 N/A -11.36 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.50 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows bluebird bio Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

The upside potential is 17.14% for bluebird bio Inc. with average target price of $164.4. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $114.64, while its potential upside is 42.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.