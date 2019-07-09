Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 133 138.00 N/A -11.36 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for bluebird bio Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.08% and an $163.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.04%. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Biofrontera AG.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.