Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 150.76 N/A -11.36 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows bluebird bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

bluebird bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $164.4, with potential upside of 17.65%. Competitively the average target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 600.00% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.