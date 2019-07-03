Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 132 137.88 N/A -11.36 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 51.33 N/A -7.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 28.19% upside potential and an average price target of $163.83. Competitively the average price target of Arvinas Inc. is $21, which is potential -7.08% downside. Based on the results given earlier, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.