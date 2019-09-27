Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 108 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights bluebird bio Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us bluebird bio Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 50,845,734.36% -34% -28.5% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,505,984.32% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $163.5, and a 76.17% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.2% respectively. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.