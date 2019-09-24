Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 130 102.82 N/A -11.36 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc. has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $163.5, while its potential upside is 55.45%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 289.02% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.