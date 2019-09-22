Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights bluebird bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of bluebird bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$163.5 is bluebird bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.08%. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 45.63% and its average target price is $33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.