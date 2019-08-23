Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 107.23 N/A -11.36 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.24. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown bluebird bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $158.25, while its potential upside is 44.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.