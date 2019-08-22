Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 115.65 N/A -11.36 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of bluebird bio Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for bluebird bio Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$165.4 is bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 39.80%. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 71.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

bluebird bio Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. About 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.