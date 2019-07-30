Reviewing bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 147.61 N/A -11.36 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.59 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for bluebird bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.49. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $164.4, and a 20.16% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 78.65% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. bluebird bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has weaker performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.