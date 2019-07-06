Reviewing Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH)’s and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s results

Both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.63 N/A -3.12 0.00 Mercury General Corporation 54 0.99 N/A 3.12 17.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Mercury General Corporation on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.2% and 48.9%. About 38.15% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09% Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.