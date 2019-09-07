Reviewing Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.43 N/A -3.12 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 239 1.24 N/A 5.87 42.00

Demonstrates Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s consensus target price is $249.67, while its potential upside is 0.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.