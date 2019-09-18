Reviewing Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)’s and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)’s results

As Auto Manufacturers – Major businesses, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird Corporation 18 0.51 N/A 1.08 19.20 Toyota Motor Corporation 125 0.00 N/A 11.85 10.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Toyota Motor Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Blue Bird Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Toyota Motor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird Corporation 0.00% -55.6% 10.7% Toyota Motor Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Bird Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Toyota Motor Corporation on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Bird Corporation are 1 and 0.3. Competitively, Toyota Motor Corporation has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Toyota Motor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Blue Bird Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 18.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 0.8%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Blue Bird Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Bird Corporation -0.81% 4.7% 19.42% 6.42% -8.32% 13.91% Toyota Motor Corporation -2.97% 2.59% 4.99% 4.88% -4.39% 11.17%

For the past year Blue Bird Corporation has stronger performance than Toyota Motor Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Blue Bird Corporation beats Toyota Motor Corporation.