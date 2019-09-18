Reviewing Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)’s and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)’s results

As Auto Manufacturers – Major businesses, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Bird Corporation
|18
|0.51
|N/A
|1.08
|19.20
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|125
|0.00
|N/A
|11.85
|10.89
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Toyota Motor Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Blue Bird Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Toyota Motor Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Bird Corporation
|0.00%
|-55.6%
|10.7%
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|0.00%
|9.7%
|3.6%
Risk and Volatility
Blue Bird Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Toyota Motor Corporation on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Bird Corporation are 1 and 0.3. Competitively, Toyota Motor Corporation has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Bird Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Blue Bird Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 18.80%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 0.8%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Blue Bird Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Blue Bird Corporation
|-0.81%
|4.7%
|19.42%
|6.42%
|-8.32%
|13.91%
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|-2.97%
|2.59%
|4.99%
|4.88%
|-4.39%
|11.17%
For the past year Blue Bird Corporation has stronger performance than Toyota Motor Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Blue Bird Corporation beats Toyota Motor Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.