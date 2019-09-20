Reviewing Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s results

Since Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -7.44 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 11 0.03 N/A -62.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 1 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$18 is Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 92.31%. Meanwhile, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s average price target is $0.5, while its potential downside is -94.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 47.3%. Insiders held 1% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Summary

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.